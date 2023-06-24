WORLD
Resilient Souls: Stories of Spanish Muslims
Introducing a groundbreaking documentary exploring the lives of converted Spanish Muslims who, for the first time ever, are opening their doors to international media and sharing their inspiring stories with a global audience. The resilient community invited TRT World into their homes, offering a rare glimpse into their captivating lives. Discover their remarkable journeys — filled with both triumphs and challenges — as they navigate the intricate tapestry of being Muslim in the heart of Europe. Witness the joy, struggles and unique perspectives that shape their identity and contribute to the rich multicultural fabric of Spain. #IslamInEurope
June 24, 2023
