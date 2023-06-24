President Putin: I will do everything to protect Russia

escalated sharply with the Wagner chief saying they are in control of all military installations in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don. Yevgeny Prigozhin launched an extraordinary attack on the military leadership in Moscow, in what appears to be the biggest domestic crisis President Vladimir Putin has faced in his 22 years of rule. Putin says Prigozhin is committing treason. Claire Herriot has the latest.