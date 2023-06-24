CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Beijing, northern China sizzle under nearly all-time-high temperatures
Chinese authorities issue red alerts and urge caution as they ask people to stay indoors.
Beijing, northern China sizzle under nearly all-time-high temperatures
Beijing records its third consecutive day of 40 degree Celsius weather, the first time since records began. / Photo: AFP
June 24, 2023

Beijing and parts of northern China are experiencing record temperatures, with authorities urging people to limit their time outdoors.

The Nanjiao observatory in southern Beijing on Saturday for the first time recorded temperatures above 40°C a third consecutive day, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

In nearby Hebei province and the port city of Tianjin, temperatures have also soared above 40°C over the past few days, prompting authorities to issue “red” alerts for extreme weather.

In China's four-tier weather alert system, the red indicates the most severe conditions.

On Thursday, Beijing experienced its second-hottest day on record – with temperatures soaring to 41.1°C. It was also the highest temperature ever recorded in China’s capital during the month of June.

Beijing’s all-time high of 41.9°C since modern records began, occurred on July 24, 1999.

Chinese meteorologists say the current heat wave has been caused by warm air masses associated with high-pressure ridges in the atmosphere and compounded by thin cloud covers and long daylight hours around the summer solstice.

RelatedBeijing issues highest alert as record-breaking heat bakes northern China

Other countries in Asia have experienced deadly heatwaves in recent weeks, which scientists say are aggravated by rising global temperatures, caused partly by the burning of fossil fuels.

Beijing's weather authorities urged residents to avoid exercising outdoors for long periods and take measures to shield themselves from the sun.

Temperatures in the capital are expected to drop to around 34°C on Monday before rising again later next week.

RelatedChina issues national drought alert after weeks of extreme heat
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us