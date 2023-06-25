June 25, 2023
Yevgeny Prigozhin exiled to Belarus as part of de-escalation deal
The Russian government has survived the biggest challenge to its leadership since the collapse of the Soviet Union 32 years ago. After launching an apparent bid to overthrow the presidency of Vladimir Putin on Friday evening, by Saturday night, the head of the powerful Wagner Mercenary Group had pulled his men back from a march on Moscow.
