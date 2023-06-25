WORLD
2 MIN READ
US halts technological collaboration with Israel beyond Green Line - media
The decision comes a week after the Israeli government authorised the construction of over 4,500 new homes in the occupied West Bank.
An Israeli soldier guards a post along a wall built on the "green line" or border of Israel and the occupied West Bank near the town of Bat Hefer. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 25, 2023

The United States administration has halted scientific and technological cooperation with Israel outside the Green Line, according to Israeli media.

“This directive simply reflects the consistent US position over the years, which is reaffirmed by this administration, that the status of geographic areas that were under Israel's control after 5 June 1967 must be determined in a final resolution,” an unnamed US official told Israeli public broadcaster KAN on Sunday.

The Green Line is a boundary between Israel and the territories occupied by Tel Aviv during the 1967 Middle East war.

The US decision came a week after the Israeli government authorised the construction of over 4,500 new homes in the occupied West Bank.

This decision means a return to the policy of former President Barack Obama, which stipulated that there should be no cooperation in geographical areas located beyond the 1967 borders.

Illegal settlement-building

In 2019, former US president Donald Trump signed two documents recognising Israel's sovereignty over Jerusalem and the Syrian Golan Heights.

The international community does not recognise Tel Aviv's annexation of both the eastern part of Jerusalem and the Golan Heights in 1981.

Many European Union countries have banned imports produced in Israeli settlements built on the territories occupied in 1967.

The UN considers Israeli settlement-building activity as illegal and an obstacle to the internationally agreed two-state solution.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 Israeli settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

SOURCE:AA
