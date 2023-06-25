Fighting continues between army, Rapid Support Forces in Sudan

Artillery fire, air strikes and gun battles have rocked Sudan's capital, Khartoum in the past 24 hours. The battle for power between the army and the paramilitary RSF has been raging for more than two months, and shows no signs of ending. At least 2,000 people across the country have been killed and around 2.5 million people have been displaced. Claire Herriot has the latest.