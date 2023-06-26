TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence 'neutralises'  terrorists in northern Syria
Türkiye has conducted anti-terror operations in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and ensure the safety of local residents.
Turkish intelligence 'neutralises'  terrorists in northern Syria
The operations in the Manbij region targeted a YPG/PKK camp, resulting in the neutralisation of the terrorists / Photo: AA.
June 26, 2023

Turkish intelligence forces have “neutralised” 11 PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, according to security sources.

On Sunday, the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) conducted simultaneous organisations in the Manbij region, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

MIT, which closely monitors the shelters of terrorists in Manbij, carried out sensitive reconnaissance and follow-up activities together with the Turkish Armed Forces.

It destroyed a camp belonging to the YPG/PKK terror group and neutralised 11 terrorists, the sources added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Türkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us