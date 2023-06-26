June 26, 2023
Wagner chief: We didn't march to overthrow Russia's leadership
Leader of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Priogozhin says they had no plans to overthrow the Russian government. In his first statement two days after the group's march on Moscow, Prigozhin said his aborted revolt was aimed at preventing the destruction of the group. Alexander Titov from Queen's University Belfast weighs in on this statement by Priogozhin.
