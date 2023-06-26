June 26, 2023
Israel approves some 5,700 new homes in occupied West Bank
Israel's far-right government has approved plans to build thousands of illegal new homes in the occupied West Bank. Over the past week, hundreds of Israeli settlers, many of them armed, have been attacking Palestinian towns and villages in the region. Akiva Eldar, political analyst and contributor to Haaretz newspaper, has more on the illegal expansion.
