WORLD
2 MIN READ
Eid al Adha brings 2-day ceasefire, amid ongoing Sudan conflict
The proposed short-term ceasefire was initiated during the Eid holiday in hopes of fostering reconciliation among the Sudanese people.
Eid al Adha brings 2-day ceasefire, amid ongoing Sudan conflict
The Festival of Sacrifice, or Eid al Adha, is one of the most important holidays for Muslims / Photo: AP.
June 27, 2023

The Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander announced a two-day "unilateral" cease-fire over the Muslim Eid al Adha holiday.

"We are declaring a unilateral cease-fire, except for self-defence situations, on the eve of Eid and on the day of Eid al Adha," Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, said in an audio recording posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

Dagalo expressed hope that the Eid holiday would provide an opportunity for reconciliation among the Sudanese people.

Acknowledging the challenging humanitarian conditions caused by the war, he said: "We hope to emerge from the war more united and stronger."

Eid al Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important Muslim holidays, marking the culmination of the annual hajj (pilgrimage) in Saudi Arabia.

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the army and RSF since mid-April in a conflict that killed nearly 1,000 civilians and injured 5,000 others, according to local medics.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimates that the conflict has displaced more than 2.2 million people.

Several cease-fire initiatives were announced over the past period. However, the warring parties accused each other of violating the cease-fire agreements.

RelatedThe war of generals: Where is the Sudan infighting heading?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us