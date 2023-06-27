TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan marks Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his wishes that the upcoming Eid al Adha would foster a sense of unity and fellowship among citizens.
Solidarity and sharing peak during Eid al Adha, Erdogan states / Photo: AA Archive.
June 27, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has marked the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice.

"I wish Eid al Adha brings blessings to our families, our nation, the Islamic world and all of humanity. Holidays are blessed days when we, as a nation, remember our unity and our eternal brotherhood," Erdogan said in a video message on Tuesday.

"I believe that Eid al Adha will further strengthen the atmosphere of brotherhood among our citizens in these months when our hearts are burning due to the Feburary 6 earthquakes," he added.

Most Muslim countries worldwide, including Türkiye, will observe the four-day holiday starting on Wednesday.

The holiday commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son at the command of God before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram.

Muslims sacrifice animals to commemorate this intervention and share the meat with those in need.

SOURCE:AA
