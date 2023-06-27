Mitsotakis faces tough second term as Greek PM

Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been sworn in for a second term as Greece's prime minister. His centre-right New Democracy party has a majority in parliament, and he's promising big changes. While the pandemic and the recent rail crash have exposed flaws in the health and transport systems, his main challenge will be tackling soaring prices. Filio Kontrafouri reports from Athens.