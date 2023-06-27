June 27, 2023
Putin calls organisers of weekend's Wagner rebellion 'criminals'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has broken his silence 48 hours after an aborted mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group. Addressing the nation, Putin called the organisers criminals and insists his military would have crushed any uprising. Olga Krasnyak, associate professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow, has more.
