WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan passes law paving way for ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's return to politics
Nawaz Sharif still faces a graft case that saw him sentenced during the tenure of his successor Imran Khan, who won power by pledging to undo corruption in the country.
Pakistan passes law paving way for ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's return to politics
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted over graft allegations in 2017. / Photo: AP 
June 27, 2023

Pakistan's national assembly has passed legislation limiting how long lawmakers can be disqualified from office, paving the way for exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's return to politics.

On Tuesday, a government spokesman said the acting president had signed into law an amendment that says courts can only disqualify parliamentarians "for a period not exceeding five years".

The spokesman said Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani served as acting president and signed the bill on Monday, in the absence of President Arif Alvi who is abroad on the Hajj pilgrimage.

"The ruling PML-N and its coalition partners want to bring Nawaz Sharif back," political analyst Hasan Askari told AFP news agency. "The bill has been passed to achieve this objective."

"Nawaz Sharif will be the main campaigner for PML-N in the next election," he added. "His return will be very helpful for the party politically, but it's not clear whether he himself will contest the election."

Barred from politics

Sharif served as Pakistan's prime minister three times — the last before being ousted over graft allegations in 2017.

The Supreme Court barred him from politics for life and he was later sentenced to seven years in jail.

In 2019 he was granted medical bail and flew to Britain, where he has remained ever since, continuing to steer the family-run Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party from behind the scenes.

His brother Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister last year and the country is due to hold fresh general elections no later than October.

Shehbaz Sharif ousted Khan last April via a no-confidence vote. However, he is at the head of a shaky coalition of parties, while Khan remains widely popular in the countdown to polling.

RelatedPakistan military trying over 100 people over Khan arrest violence

Khan 'suppressed' by PML-N

Khan has been calling for snap elections, but his campaign has become bogged down in dozens of legal cases.

Last month Khan was briefly arrested on graft charges in Islamabad, sparking deadly unrest during which supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party poured onto the streets and clashed with police.

In the aftermath of his release following three days in custody, PTI has been targeted by a crackdown with thousands of arrests, reports of intimidation and muzzling of the press.

Khan says his party is being suppressed by the government, led by PML-N, and the powerful military establishment.

RelatedCourt grants bail to Former Pakistan PM Khan on corruption charges
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us