WORLD
2 MIN READ
Burkina troops, allied militiamen killed in two attacks: security sources
Over 10,000 civilians, troops and police have been killed in the West African country since a militant insurgency swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015.
Burkina troops, allied militiamen killed in two attacks: security sources
After a series of bloody attacks since the start of this year, Burkina Faso announced in April a general mobilisation for the armed forces. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 27, 2023

Dozens of Burkinabe soldiers and allied volunteer militiamen (VDP) have been killed in two attacks carried out by suspected militants in the country's north, security sources said.

"Terrorist groups attacked the village of Noaka" in the north of the country, "mainly targeting the VDP", a security source said on Tuesday, adding that "another attack targeted a military unit" in the northern Sahel province.

"Unfortunately, we have recorded several dozen dead, soldiers and volunteers," the source added, which was confirmed by a VDP official.

The VDP (Volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland) comprises civilian volunteers who are given two weeks of military training.

They then work alongside the army, typically carrying out surveillance, information-gathering, or escort duties.

RelatedBurkina Faso vows no deal with militants after dozens more killed

Sweeping militant insurgency

Burkina is struggling with a militant insurgency that swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

Nearly a third of the country lies outside state control, according to the government.

More than 10,000 civilians, troops and police have died, according to an NGO count, while at least two million people have been displaced.

Anger within the military at failures to roll back the insurgency sparked two coups last year.

RelatedBurkina Faso lauds Russia, Türkiye role in its fight against terrorism
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us