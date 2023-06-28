The UN Security Council [UNSC] has urged Israel and Palestine to avoid actions that can further inflame tensions in the volatile occupied West Bank, with UN particularly alarmed by "the extreme levels of settler violence" against innocent Palestinians without any provocation.

UNSC's statement on Tuesday was backed by both the United States and Russia in a moment of unity on a divisive issue, reflecting the widespread international concern at the escalating violence, especially by Israeli troops and illegal Jewish settlers.

The statement followed what UN Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland called "an alarming spike in violence" in the occupied West Bank that led to numerous Palestinian and Israeli casualties.

He warned the council that "unless decisive steps are taken now to rein in the violence, there is a significant risk that events could deteriorate further."

Wennesland said he was particularly alarmed by "the extreme levels of settler violence, including large numbers of settlers, many armed, systematically attacking Palestinian villages, terrorising communities," sometimes with support from Israeli forces.

Council members called for restraint and "encouraged additional steps to restore a durable calm and de-escalate tensions."

The United States, Israel's closest ally, supported the council statement and US deputy ambassador Robert Wood told the council that the Biden administration shares Wennesland’s alarm.

He said the United States was "horrified by the brutal terror attack against Israelis" near the occupied West Bank town of Eli on June 21 that killed four and injured several others and condemned it "in the strongest terms."

He also condemned "the recent extremist settler attacks against Palestinian civilians, which have resulted in a death, injuries, and significant damage to their property."

New illegal Jewish settlements

At a time of escalating violence, there was widespread council criticism of plans by Israel’s far-right government to build over 5,000 new homes in illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, and speed up approvals.

Wennesland warned that Israel's "relentless expansion" of illegal settlements is fuelling violence "and is impeding access by Palestinians to their land and resources, reshaping the geography of the occupied West Bank and threatening the viability of a future Palestinian state."

Wood called on Israel to refrain from building illegal settlements, evicting Palestinians and demolishing their homes, and on both parties to refrain from terrorism and incitement to violence, "all of which serve to only further inflame the situation."

'Explosive' situation

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia also expressed serious concern at the escalating violence, pointing to an Israeli raid on June 19 in the Jenin Refugee Camp that killed seven Palestinians, clashes between Israeli illegal settlers and Palestinians, and intensified Israeli activity to broaden and legalise settlements.

Nebenzia warned that the situation will remain "explosive" until negotiations resume on a two-state solution that sees Israel and the Palestinians living side by side in peace.

And he reiterated Russia's call for a meeting with the Arab League and neighbouring countries to give impetus to long-stalled talks.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, said the illegal settlers know their actions are condemned worldwide, but they have military, financial and political support from the Israeli government, while the Palestinians have no real support to rein them in despite having "the moral high ground" and international law on their side.

The Palestinians are more convinced every day that "there is no help on the way," Mansour said, urging the council, "Show them that help is on the way."

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan accused the council of underreporting the 3,500 attacks he said the Palestinians have committed against Israelis since the beginning of the year.

He condemned the violence against Palestine's civilians and said Israel is "working tirelessly" to find and hold those responsible accountable.

He pointedly noted that the Palestinians have not condemned the murders of innocent Israelis.

Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry.

At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 illegal settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.