June 28, 2023
Is the Wagner chief's exile to Belarus a strategy by Russia to threaten NATO countries?
The Wagner chief's exile to Belarus may all be a strategic plan by Russian President Vladimir Putin to threaten bordering NATO countries. That's the warning from Eastern European NATO members who say movement of Wagner mercenaries to Belarus would create greater regional instability. Joachim Bitterlic, former German ambassador to NATO, explains. .
