June 28, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump 'recorded' discussing highly confidential document
Former US president Donald Trump has lashed out at prosecutors and the FBI, claiming they've illegally leaked and 'spun' voice recordings of him in the classified documents case. An audio recording appears to capture Trump flicking through papers, saying they’re 'highly confidential'. Joe Siracusa from Curtin University explains what this revelation means.
Trump 'recorded' discussing highly confidential document / Others
Explore