June 28, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mosul's landmark mosque being restored
The Iraqi city of Mosul suffered severely during the war against the Daesh terror group from 2014 to 2017. Some of the heaviest fighting took place in the west, which housed historic mosques and churches. Owen Holdaway visited Al Nuri Mosque which is finally being rebuilt.
