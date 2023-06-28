WORLD
Türkiye to Armenia: Continue steps towards normalisation
Turkish President Erdogan, Armenian Premier Pashinyan exchange phone call on occasion of Eid al Adha
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, photo AA / AA
June 28, 2023

Confidence-building measures towards normalisation of ties between Ankara and Yerevan should continue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Pashinyan, in a phone call, congratulated Erdogan and Turkish people on the occasion of Eid al Adha, a Muslim religious holiday, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

The Turkish leader, for his part, expressed his wishes that the Eid "brings peace and prosperity to all humanity".

The phone conversation also addressed the bilateral ties, as Erdogan said that significant confidence-building measures have been taken during the process for the normalisation of ties between Türkiye and Armenia, and that it should continue.

SOURCE:AA
