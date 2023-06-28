June 28, 2023
Tensions in parts of French capital after police kill teenage driver
There have been protests on the streets of Paris after the shooting and killing of a French-Algerian teenager by police on Tuesday. The French government is deploying thousands of security personnel to the area because of fears of further violent protests. Rayan Freschi, jurist and researcher at CAGE weighs-in on policy brutality in France.
