Deployment of Wagner in Belarus might pose risks of instability
At least 11 people have been killed - including children - and 61 injured after a Russian missile struck a pizza restaurant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. Moscow has denied targeting civilians and says its target was a group of NATO instructors. But there's been no evidence to support this. Meanwhile the NATO Secretary General says the alliance is ready to defend itself against any threat from Moscow or Minsk, as tensions run high after Belarus welcomed the head of the Wagner's group, Yevgeny Prighozhin. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.
June 28, 2023
