In pictures: Muslims across the world celebrate Eid al Adha
In pictures: Muslims across the world celebrate Eid al AdhaEid al Adha, the feast of the sacrifice, marks the end of this year's Hajj, the fifth of the fundamental Muslim practices and institutions known as the Five Pillars of Islam.
Muslim worshippers gather at the al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem following Eid Al Adha morning prayers. / Photo: AFP
June 29, 2023

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al Adha, a special holiday demonstrating obedience to God by sacrificing livestock. The holiday is inspired by a story from the Quran that is also known to Christians and Jews.

This act of sacrifice is a symbol of Abraham's obedience to God and his willingness to put his faith above all else.

Eid al Adha is a time for Muslims to come together and celebrate their faith. It is also a time for giving back to the community and helping those in need.

RelatedRecord-breaking Hajj draws pilgrims for 'stoning of the devil' ritual
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
