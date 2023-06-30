WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU bolsters support for Ukraine
EU leaders have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine at a summit in Brussels. They met for the first time since the armed uprising by Wagner fighters in Russia, and their final statement includes a promise to provide Ukraine with long-term security commitments. They also discussed the divisive issue of migration. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
EU leaders have met in Brussels for the first time since the Wagner uprising in Russia, and they have made long-term commitments for Ukraine's security. They also discussed the divisive issue of migration / Others
June 30, 2023
Explore
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Gaza truce and Netanyahu's political survival: What to expect from Israeli PM's meeting with Trump
Children's camp confirms 27 dead as Texas flood toll soars
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us