June 30, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU bolsters support for Ukraine
EU leaders have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine at a summit in Brussels. They met for the first time since the armed uprising by Wagner fighters in Russia, and their final statement includes a promise to provide Ukraine with long-term security commitments. They also discussed the divisive issue of migration. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
