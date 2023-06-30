Third night of protests rocks capital over death of 17-year-old

A third night of violence in France following the police killing of a French-Algerian teenager has been as violent as feared. Before nightfall, local municipalities and the central government imposed measures to try to diminish the trouble, but it didn't work. There's been widespread rioting and looting, some of its in the most fashionable areas of Paris, with at least 660 demonstrators arrested nationwide. President Emmanuel Macron has cut short his participation at an EU summit in Brussels to return home for an emergency meeting. Daniel Padwick reports.