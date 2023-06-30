Is the $3B IMF bailout a good deal for the people of Pakistan?

The International Monetary Fund and Pakistan have reached an agreement on a critical bailout as the country teeters on the brink of default and economic collapse. The agreement still has to be approved by the IMF board, but it offers a $3B standby arrangement. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, former member of the prime minister's Economic Advisory Council for Pakistan, explains.