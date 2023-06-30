WORLD
1 MIN READ
Public transport has been suspended nationwide in France to ease unrest
Public transport has just been suspended across France, in a bid to ease nationwide unrest. It follows a third night of violence after the police killing of a French-Algerian teenager. On Thursday, before nightfall, local municipalities and the central government imposed measures to try to diminish the trouble, but they didn't work. There was widespread rioting and looting with at least 1000 demonstrators arrested nationwide. Shadia Edwards Dashti reports.
frn.jpg / Others
June 30, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us