WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus fire in western India burns dozens to death
Bus was travelling from Yavatmal to Pune in western Maharashtra state and was carrying 32 passengers, local media report.
Bus fire in western India burns dozens to death
This is a developing story and will be updated / Photo: TRT World
July 1, 2023

At least 25 people have died and about eight people were injured after a bus travelling in India's Maharashtra state caught fire, India's ANI news agency reported.

The bus, travelling from Yavatmal to Pune city, was carrying 32 people, the report said early on Saturday.

Officials said an investigation is under way to find the cause of the accident but preliminary reports indicate the bus hit a divider and caught fire.

The fuel tank of the bus caught fire in the accident, police said.

"Eight people were able to escape out of the bus, whereas 25 were charred to death," Sunil Kadasne, a senior police official told local media.

Ove 100,000 deaths in road accidents

Deadly road accidents are common in India, often due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us