Afghanistan report blames Biden, Trump administrations for Taliban takeover

A long-awaited review into the US withdrawal from Afghanistan has found the State Department failed to plan for the collapse of the US-backed government. The 2022 report has finally been made public and places blame on both the Trump and Biden administrations for a lack of preparation - which allowed for the Taliban takeover of Kabul. Yasmine El-Sabawi takes a closer look at the findings.