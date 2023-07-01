WORLD
1 MIN READ
Afghanistan report blames Biden, Trump administrations for Taliban takeover
A long-awaited review into the US withdrawal from Afghanistan has found the State Department failed to plan for the collapse of the US-backed government. The 2022 report has finally been made public and places blame on both the Trump and Biden administrations for a lack of preparation - which allowed for the Taliban takeover of Kabul. Yasmine El-Sabawi takes a closer look at the findings.
July 1, 2023
