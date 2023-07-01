WORLD
France to deploy 45,000 security officers for a second night
A sizeable crowd turned up for teenager, Nael M, whose mother had issued an appeal for all to attend the service. Riots have disrupted daily life across several cities. At least two thousand people have been arrested since they started with Nael's killing on Tuesday. And the French Interior Minister says for a second night in a row, at least 45,000 officers will be deployed on the streets. Melinda Nucifora has more on our top story.
July 1, 2023
