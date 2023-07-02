WORLD
719 people arrested in France in fifth night of widespread unrest
Unrest has continued in France for a fifth night, following the funeral of the 17-year-old who was shot and killed by a police officer on Tuesday. More than 700 people were arrested on Saturday evening, taking the total number of arrests to 2-and-a-half-thousand since demonstrations first began. It's the second night where police were mobilised at critical level, with as many as 45-thousand officers deployed nationwide. Special forces have been dispatched across the cities of Lille and Marseille, where the most violent rioting has been taking place. Claire Herriot reports.
