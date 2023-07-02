WORLD
2 MIN READ
Islamic body OIC calls for action to prevent Quran burnings
Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha "stressed the need to send a clear message that acts of desecration" of the Quran are "not mere ordinary Islamophobia incidents."
Islamic body OIC calls for action to prevent Quran burnings
Countries including Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco have summoned Swedish ambassadors in protest. / Photo: AFP
July 2, 2023

The Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called for collective measures to prevent future Quran burnings, days after a copy was torched outside a Stockholm mosque.

On Sunday, the OIC urged member states to "take unified and collective measures to prevent the recurrence of incidents of desecration of copies of the" Quran, according a statement released after the "extraordinary" meeting.

The body's secretary general, Hissein Brahim Taha, "stressed the need to send a clear message that acts of desecration" of the Quran are "not mere ordinary Islamophobia incidents," the statement said.

"We must send constant reminders to the international community regarding the urgent application of international law, which clearly prohibits any advocacy of religious hatred."

Taha condemned Quran desecration by an Iraqi national in Sweden as "a despicable act", echoing widespread denunciations that have included demonstrations near the Swedish embassy in Iraq's capital.

RelatedIran delays appointing new ambassador to Sweden in protest of Quran burning

Investigation over "agitation"

The 57-member body met at its Jeddah headquarters to respond to Wednesday's incident in which an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, 37, stomped on the Islamic holy book and set several pages alight.

It coincided with the start of the Eid al Adha holiday and the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, sparking anger across the Muslim world.

Countries including Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco have summoned Swedish ambassadors in protest.

Swedish police had granted Momika a permit in line with free speech protections, but authorities later said they had opened an investigation over "agitation".

RelatedEmboldened by Sweden's approval, extremist plans to burn Iraqi flag, Quran
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us