Militants ambush troops in deadly shootout in southwest Pakistan: military
As a result of an ambush by militants in southwestern Pakistan, an army major and a junior officer have been killed.
The military identified the two killed as Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali. Another soldier was injured, the statement said. / Photo: AP Archive
July 3, 2023

A group of militants ambushed troops during a search operation against insurgents in a remote area in southwestern Pakistan, triggering a shootout that left an army major and a junior officer dead, the military said on Monday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday's ambush near Balor in Balochistan province, but Pakistani Taliban and small separatist groups have claimed similar attacks in the past.

The military identified the two killed as Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali. Another soldier was injured, the statement said.

Small separatist groups in oil-rich Balochistan have waged a low-level insurgency for more than two decades.

Baluch nationalists initially wanted a bigger share of the provincial resources, but later their insurgency morphed into a fight for independence from the government in Islamabad.

Over a dozen killed in Pakistan security base hostage-taking attack

Though Pakistani authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, the violence has continued.

The previous day, three policemen and a soldier were killed in militant attacks in Balochistan, where militants from the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan also have a strong presence.

Pakistan soldiers, militants dead after attack on military compound
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
