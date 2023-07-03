Mayors in France call for rally against violence and looting

Mayors in France have called for people to rally outside town halls to protest the violence and looting. President Emmanuel Macron says he's seeking a democratic solution to the riots that have been taking place nightly since last week's police killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk. A fireman has died, while trying to extinguish several cars set alight near the capital. Claire Herriot reports.