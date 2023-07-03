WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will the Thai parliament overcome the challenge of electing a House speaker?
Thailand's parliament has reopened more than six weeks after a general election. The result could mark the start of profound change in Thailand, which has either had military rule or been under military influence since a coup in 2014. But there are already signs of cracks within the progressive six-party coalition over who will be the House speaker and the prime minister. Asian affairs analyst Saurabh Shukla weighs in.
July 3, 2023
