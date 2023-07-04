July 4, 2023
Japan plans to dump wastewater from nuclear plant into Pacific
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency is in Japan, with Beijing's criticism of Tokyo ringing in his ears. China has called Japan reckless because of its desire to discharge wastewater from the former Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific. Japan is awaiting approval to do so, and China is not the only concerned neighbour. Rupert Stone reports.
