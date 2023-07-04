July 4, 2023
US says Israel has the right to protect itself following Jenin raid
The United States has declined to condemn the military raid carried out by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin that's left 10 Palestinians dead and 100 injured. Washington says it's "closely monitoring the situation." Palestine affairs analyst and former spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority Nour Odeh has more.
