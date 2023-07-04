WORLD
Are Some European Voices Undermining Türkiye's Fight Against the PKK?
With Sweden's bid to join NATO still uncertain, Turkiye is stepping up its fight against the PKK terror group. One of the preconditions for Sweden becoming the alliance's newest member was for it to crack down on terror groups that Turkiye says is operating on its soil. But Ankara says Sweden isn't doing enough. A spokesperson for Turkiye's AK party also condemned a recent report by the Council of Europe that was critical of Turkiye's fight against the PKK and other terror groups. Omer Celik slammed the report, vowing Turkiye would defend itself against terrorist organizations. Last week, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Turkiye's envoy, Sedat Ondal said that so far this year, the PKK's affiliates in Syria had launched at least 67 attacks across the border into Turkyie. Meanwhile Turkiye's defence ministry says it has conducted air strikes against PKK hideouts in northern Iraq as part of its ongoing Claw-Lock operation which began back in April. Guests: Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Klaus Jurgens European Affairs Analyst
