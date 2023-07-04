The bilateral ties between Jordan and Türkiye go back several decades and the two sides have consistently shown great commitment toward strengthening their bond, which is not only rooted in years of diplomatic contact but also in centuries-old cultural and religious ties.

To take this relationship further, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has arrived in Türkiye for a two-day visit to discuss bilateral relations with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

The "Treaty of Friendship" signed on 11th January 1947 is the foundation of diplomatic ties between Türkiye and Jordan. Ever since, the two nations have nurtured a relationship founded on “brotherhood and cooperation” between their governments and people.

Over the years, more than 40 agreements and memoranda of understanding have been signed between the two sides, paving the way for a robust legal framework of bilateral cooperation.

Bilateral ties reached new levels with the enactment of the Free Trade Agreement and the Agreement on Visa Exemption in 2009.

The Free Trade Agreement, which came into force in March 2011, has been instrumental in fostering economic and commercial ties. As a result, the trade volume between Türkiye and Jordan has continued to increase.

Furthermore, Türkiye has made substantial investments in Jordan, with Turkish companies undertaking contracting works worth a total of $2.4 billion since 2000.

Turkish investments in Jordan currently stand at $300 million, illustrating Türkiye's commitment to strengthening economic cooperation.

Promoting regional peace and security

Türkiye enjoys deep-rooted relations with Jordan based on strong ties of friendship, Fidan said during a joint presser with his Jordanian counterpart in Ankara.

"Many of the challenges we face are common, as you know. We have similar approaches on many regional and international issues. That is why we place importance on regular consultations with Jordan," he added.

Fidan also announced that Türkiye and Jordan are starting inter-ministerial political consultations.

Turning to economic ties, Fidan said: "Despite global and regional difficulties, our trade volume last year topped $1 billion. We aim to maintain this momentum by increasing it."

Beyond economic collaboration, Türkiye and Jordan work closely together to promote peace and stability in the region.

The nations stand side by side, acting in cooperation and solidarity to address regional challenges and contribute to the overall well-being of the Middle East.

Cultural ties

Cultural cooperation constitutes an integral aspect of Turkish-Jordanian bilateral relations. The two countries have a close history, united by their shared Ottoman past.

One notable legacy of the Ottoman era is the Hejaz Railway, which connected the holy city of Medina to the rest of the Ottoman Empire.

The railway, which is still in service after 115 years since its initial launch, stands as a symbol of the historical ties between Türkiye and Jordan, reflecting their shared cultural and historical roots.

A recent protocol, signed between the National Archives of Türkiye and the Jordanian National Library and Archives, aims to enhance collaboration in preserving and promoting their shared cultural heritage.

Under this agreement, both countries will exchange experiences, knowledge, and expertise in archival practices, digitization, and conservation.

The partnership in the archival domain further strengthens the cultural ties between Türkiye and Jordan, allowing for the preservation and dissemination of historical records that shed light on their intertwined histories.

The two nations continue to foster new cultural exchanges through initiatives such as the Yunus Emre Turkish Culture Center in Amman.

The centre offers Turkish language courses that are attended by Jordanians and organises various cultural activities, creating a platform for people-to-people interactions.

In addition, the Turkish language department at the University of Jordan, established in 2010, has played a vital role in promoting linguistic and educational exchanges between the two countries.

The department has been successful in producing Turkish language graduates since its inception, and it continues to contribute to the further deepening of cultural ties.

The future of Turkish-Jordanian relations appears promising, with both nations committed to further strengthening their cooperation across various sectors.

Alongside the existing economic and political agreements, the shared culture and history amongst the nations, serve as a solid foundation, providing a framework for collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, security, culture, and education.

The strong bond of brotherhood, coupled with shared values and common interests, ensures that Türkiye and Jordan will continue to work hand in hand to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Turkish-Jordanian relations have flourished since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1947.

The two countries have witnessed significant milestones in their cooperation, including the enactment of the Free Trade Agreement and the Agreement on Visa Exemption.

The economic, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges have played a pivotal role in fostering a strong bond between Türkiye and Jordan.

With a shared commitment to peace and stability in the region, these nations are poised to strengthen their partnership further and contribute to the welfare of the Middle East, including addressing the Palestine issue in their regional stability cooperation.