WORLD
2 MIN READ
Has Putin Become More Dependent on the SCO Following Last Month's Failed Rebellion?
Just weeks after a failed rebellion shook the Russian government and military, Vladimir Putin addressed leaders from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation via video link. The SCO and its annual summits have become a crucial global platform for President Putin, as the Russian leader tries to shake off hints of isolation brought on by the war in Ukraine. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who hosted this year's SCO summit, warned of ongoing threats of terrorism and global challenges to food, fuel and fertilizer supplies. Meanwhile, President Putin told SCO leaders that the Russian people were united as ever, saying the country came together against an attempted armed mutiny. Last month, the Wagner mercenary group launched an armed rebellion against the Russian military but ultimately failed. The SCO, which comprises China, Russia, and countries across Asia, also formally welcomed its newest member Iran. Analysts have labelled the group as a potential challenger to the west, while others have dismissed it, citing the internal divisions and rivalries among members. Guests: Ali Ahmadi Executive Fellow at Geneva Centre for Security Policy Xin Zhang Associate Professor at East China Normal University
STK THUMBNAILSSS / TRT World
July 4, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us