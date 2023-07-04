WORLD
Putin vows to continue resistance to external forces, sanctions
Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, has been trying to reassure Moscow's allies that he's grip on power remains as strong as ever despite last week's failed mutiny. His address to a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation was his first to an international meeting since the temporary rebellion by members of the Wagner mercenary group. The SCO gathering involves the leaders of Russia, China and India. Kubra Akkoc reports.
July 4, 2023
