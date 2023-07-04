WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to start talks over 'Divided Area' demarcation
Riyadh and Kuwait exclusively own natural wealth, including Durra gas field, in Gulf’s maritime "Divided Area," Saudi Foreign Ministry says, calling on Tehran to start talks over demarcation of the area's eastern border.
Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to start talks over 'Divided Area' demarcation
Iran has previously said it has a stake in the field and called a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed last year to develop it "illegal". / Photo: AP Archive
July 4, 2023

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait exclusively own natural wealth, including Al Durra gas field, in the Gulf's maritime "Divided Area", Saudi state news agency SPA has said, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The country also renewed its call to Iran on Tuesday to start negotiations with Riyadh and Kuwait on the demarcation of the eastern border of the area, SPA added.

Kuwait on Monday had also called Iran to start the demarcation negotiations with the two Arab countries as one negotiating party.

Iran has previously said it has a stake in the field and called a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed last year to develop it "illegal".

Earlier this year, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to revive relations after years of hostility that had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh's execution of a Shia cleric.

RelatedIran set to reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven-year hiatus
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us