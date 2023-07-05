TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Improved Türkiye-Egypt diplomatic ties wins Arab plaudits
Rapprochement after a decade "will be positively reflected on enhancing security and peace at the regional and international levels," says Saudi Arabia.
Improved Türkiye-Egypt diplomatic ties wins Arab plaudits
The two countries raised diplomatic relations to the level of embassies after a decade. / Photo: TRT World
July 5, 2023

Several Arab countries have welcomed the elevation of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt for the first time in a decade.

On Tuesday, Ankara and Cairo upgraded their diplomatic relations to the ambassadorial level.

Türkiye nominated Salih Mutlu Sen as its new ambassador to Cairo, while Egypt named Amr Elhamamy as ambassador to Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry welcomed the move, saying it “will be positively reflected on enhancing security and peace at the regional and international levels and serving common interests, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the countries and people of the region.”

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also hailed the elevation of the Turkish-Egyptian diplomatic relations.

In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry expressed hope that “this important step would strengthen bridges of communication and dialogue and contribute to reinforcing stability and cooperation in the region.”

The Turkish-Egyptian agreement will “enhance development and peace at the regional and international levels for the benefit of the two countries and peoples, serve common interests, and achieve further prosperity and growth,” it added.

RelatedTürkiye, Egypt appoint ambassadors to elevate diplomatic ties

Importance for regional stability

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said upgrading the Turkish-Egyptian diplomatic ties “will contribute to strengthening the principle of dialogue and cooperation between the two countries, developing friendly relations and achieving the common interests of the countries of the region."

Bahrain, for its part, termed the development as a “positive step that will contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation.”

Oman said raising diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt “will enhance cooperation and understanding to serve the interests and prosperity of peoples.”

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit also welcomed the elevation of diplomatic ties between Türkiye and Egypt as a “positive development.”

Jamal Rushdi, a spokesperson for the Arab League chief, said the move will contribute “to calming the atmosphere in the region and strengthening diplomatic communication as a way to solve problems.”

The Arab Parliament also hailed the step, saying it “will contribute to creating a favourable atmosphere for stability and resolving crises and challenges facing the countries of the region."

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt had been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Houthis claim sinking Greek bulk carrier in Red Sea attack
Gaza truce and Netanyahu's political survival: What to expect from Israeli PM's meeting with Trump
Children's camp confirms 27 dead as Texas flood toll soars
Israel expands its occupation in southern Syria with six new military bases
Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us