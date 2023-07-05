President Macron drafts emergency law after 6 days of riots

French President Emmanuel Macron says the government should consider contolling or cutting off social media during civil unrest. He's claimed protesters are using Snapchat, TikTok, and Telegram to film violent events and organise illegal gatherings. It follows a weeks of widespread rioting over the fatal shooting of a teenager by police, which resulted in over 1 billion dollars of damage. Lape Olorinoye reports.