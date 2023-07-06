WORLD
'Freedom for Palestine': London rallies against Israeli attack on Jenin
Demonstrators carrying placards and chanting "End Apartheid," "Stand with Jenin" and "Stop the Massacre" protest outside Israeli Embassy and call out UK government for "doing nothing" for two-state solution.
People gather to protest against Israel's airstrikes and raids on Jenin at Israel Embassy in London, United Kingdom. / Photo: AA
July 6, 2023

Protesters have staged a mass rally in central London against Israel's "apartheid policies" and the Israeli military's deadly attack in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp.

After an "emergency protest call" by various groups on Wednesday, demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli Embassy at 6 pm [local time] carrying signs expressing solidarity with Palestinians and bearing slogans including "Freedom for Palestine," "End Apartheid," "Stand with Jenin" and "Stop the Massacre."

Some Orthodox Jews were among those attending the protest, along with some socialist groups as well as Palestinian solidarity groups, including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the Palestine Forum in Britain.

Speaking at the rally, Carol Turner, an official from the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament [CND], expressed their stance against the Israeli occupation and support for a free Palestine.

Touching on the UK's anti-boycott bill, which plans to fine public bodies that initiate boycotts against Israel, she stressed that this "specifically protects Israel."

Turner also urged the British government to end its military support to Israel.

Scottish National Party [SNP] member of parliament Tommy Sheppard condemned the attacks in Jenin, saying he hoped today's protest would make the Israeli government aware of the international pressure against its actions.

"I come here also to oppose the ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people, the occupation which has been going on for so many years, the daily system of oppression," he said.

Sheppard said the current government in Tel Aviv is the "most anti-Palestinian government" there has ever been in the history of Israel.

Blaming the British government for remaining silent on what is happening and for "doing nothing" for a two-state solution, he said that instead of condemning Israel's attacks, the government "seems to be opening their doors and rolling out the red carpet for them."

"We are not motivated by anti-Semitism. We are not condemning these Israeli soldiers because they are Jewish...We condemn them because of what they do, because of their actions repressing and suppressing their neighbours in that part of the world, and that condemnation will continue for as long as I have breath in my body," he added.

Israeli violence in Jenin

Shamiul Joarder from the British pro-Palestine group Friends of Al Aqsa highlighted the importance of continuing to express solidarity with Palestine in the face of Israeli attacks.

Joarder said that along with solidarity, there is a need for boycotts and sanctions against Israel, and there is a need to take steps for a free Palestine.

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was also among the attendees at the demonstration, stressing his opposition to Israeli attacks and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

He also called on all members of parliament to vote against the anti-boycott bill.

People later held a march while chanting slogans against Israeli policies against Palestinians, including "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

The protests came after the Israeli military said it was withdrawing troops from Jenin city in the occupied West Bank late on Tuesday, winding down an intense two-day incursion that killed at least 13 Palestinians, wounded more than 100, drove thousands from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake.

One Israeli soldier was killed.

The Israeli incursion into the Jenin refugee camp, launched early on Monday under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government, used hundreds of troops as well as drone strikes and army bulldozers that ripped up streets.

At least 200 Palestinians, 26 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed during this year's violence emanating from Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
