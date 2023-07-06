Moscow, Kiev accuse each other of plotting attack on Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. Volodymr Zelenskyy says Russian troops who control the facility in Zaporizhzia, have placed explosives on the roof, in preparation for a simulated false-flag attack. The Kremlin claims there's a high chance of sabotage by the Ukrainian army, which would have catastrophic consequences. TRT World’s Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.