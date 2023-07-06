WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN: Up to 40 aid workers killed in Myanmar since 2021 coup
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says the deaths were part of "deliberate and targeted" efforts to obstruct aid and "a calculated denial of fundamental rights and freedoms for large swathes of the population ".
UN: Up to 40 aid workers killed in Myanmar since 2021 coup
In a report to the UN's Human Rights Council, Volker Turk condemned "direct attacks" on aid workers, who mainly work for local organisations. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 6, 2023

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said up to 40 aid workers have been killed in Myanmar since the military coup that ousted democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021.

In a report to the body's Human Rights Council, Turk condemned "direct attacks" on aid workers, who mainly work for local organisations, amid fighting between the military junta behind the coup and its opponents.

He said on Thursday the deaths were part of "deliberate and targeted" efforts to obstruct aid and "a calculated denial of fundamental rights and freedoms for large swathes of the population ".

The UN has already warned that obstruction or denial of humanitarian assistance may amount to serious violations of international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The junta has killed and injured thousands of civilians while destroying goods and infrastructure necessary for survival, including food, shelter, and medical centres, according to Turk's report.

An estimated 1.5 million people have been internally displaced and approximately 60,000 civilian structures have reportedly been burnt or destroyed, it says.

RelatedAid restrictions by Myanmar junta growing, may constitute war crimes: UN

Actual toll probably much higher

More than 17.6 million people, or one third of the overall population, require some form of humanitarian assistance.

"Civilians live at the whim of a reckless military authority that relies on systematic control tactics, fear and terror," Turk told the council.

"Credible sources indicate that as of yesterday, 3,747 individuals have died at the hands of the military since they took power, and 23,747 have been arrested," the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said.

Those figures include only documented cases, meaning the actual toll is probably much higher.

In June, the United States announced sanctions again Myanmar's defence ministry and two "regime-controlled" banks that enable transactions between the military regime and foreign markets, to buy arms and other materials.

RelatedMyanmar uses death sentences as a 'tool to crush opposition': UN
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us