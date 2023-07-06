Lebanese security sources have said unknown militants fired at least one rocket from southern Lebanon towards Israel.

The anonymous sources told Anadolu on Thursday that the firing location of the rocket has not been yet identified but their preliminary information indicates it landed in the "occupied Palestinian territories," in reference to Israel.

The sources added that Israeli forces responded by firing two shells toward the village of Majidieh near the border with Israel.

The Lebanese army deployed in Kafrchouba, southern Lebanon, to search for the rocket launcher platform, Anadolu has learned.

The Israeli army, for its part, denied that it had fired any rockets into Israeli territory, claiming instead that the blast came from an old landmine on the Lebanese side of the border.

The rocket fire follows Israel's two-day military raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank under the orders of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government earlier this week.

Twelve Palestinians were killed and over 100 injured during Israeli forces' indiscriminate attacks on the in 0.5 km square area that holds around 11,000 Palestinians - displaced during the events of the Nakba (Palestinian catastrophe) that led up to the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948.

Almost 80 percent of homes in the Palestinian city suffered damage from the military raid, according to the city’s deputy governor.

The United Nation's High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, condemned the raid, saying it was a “major intensification of the use of weaponry more generally associated with the conduct of armed hostilities, rather than a law enforcement situation”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to carry out similar "operations" in the future while visiting a military post outside Jenin on Tuesday.

Increasing regional tensions

In April this year, the Israeli army said it intercepted rocket fire from Lebanon a day after Israeli forces raided the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, Islam's third-holiest site.

Israeli news outlets reported that around 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon, half of which were intercepted, while five landed in Israeli areas.

In response, Israel struck targets in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

According to the Lebanon report, Israeli artillery fired "several shells from its positions on the border" towards the outskirts of two villages after the launch of "several Katyusha type rockets" at Israel.

In May 2000, the Israeli army announced its withdrawal from most areas of southern Lebanon after two decades of illegal occupation.

However, it still maintains its occupation in the Lebanese territory of the Shebaa Farms.