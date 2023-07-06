July 6, 2023
IAEA approves Japan’s plans to release waste water into Pacific
The UN nuclear agency has given its endorsement to Japan’s planned release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant, saying it meets international standards and its environmental and health impact would be negligible. Colin Alexander from Nottingham Trent University discusses whether this move is safe.
