Swedish court sheds light on PKK’s ‘extensive’ terror funding in Europe
Stockholm court sentenced a man to prison for financing the PKK, a first in Sweden, as the court declared the PKK a terrorist organisation.
Judge Mans Wigen says "the PKK is therefore to be considered a terrorist organisation according to Swedish law.” / Photo: TT News Agency via AP
July 6, 2023

Swedish court has found a man guilty of attempted aggravated extortion, weapons possession and terror financing, saying he was acting on behalf of the PKK terrorist organisation.

The Stockholm District Court on Thursday sentenced Yahya Gungor to a total of 4.5 years in prison for the crimes, after which he would be expelled from Sweden and banned from returning to the Scandinavian country.

Gungor was charged last month for attempting to extort money on January 11 in Stockholm by pointing a loaded revolver at a person, firing in the air and threatening to damage the premises unless he received demanded funds the following day.

The man has denied any wrongdoing.

The court found Gungor guilty and said the investigation into the case showed “that the PKK conducts a very extensive fundraising activity in Europe" by using the extortion of the businessmen.

”Wigen, who called the crime “serious,” said that "the PKK is therefore to be considered a terrorist organisation according to Swedish law.”

Sweden's NATO bid

In May, Sweden tightened its anti-terrorism laws — a move expected to help gain approval for the Nordic nation’s request to join NATO.

Swedish lawmakers included a prison term of up to four years for individuals convicted of participating in an extremist organisation in a way that is intended to promote, strengthen or support such a group.

Türkiye has refused to approve Sweden’s request to join NATO, accusing the Nordic state of not doing enough to crack down on PKK members and others like members of FETO terrorist organisation.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, the UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40.000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Türkiye has long decried European tolerance for the PKK, as a number of EU countries have allowed PKK propaganda and recruitment, despite the group's status as a terrorist organisation.

